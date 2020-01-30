You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

First 4 Bridging appoints North West BDM

by:
  • 30/01/2020
First 4 Bridging appoints North West BDM
Simon Bancroft has been appointed to the role of business development manager for the North West by First 4 Bridging.

Bancroft (pictured), a qualified financial adviser, will be tasked with supporting intermediary partners, developing introducer relationships with accountants and solicitors and building additional distribution channels.

He has previously worked for HSBC and NatWest, as well as two years as an IFA.

Steve Swyny, head of sales at First 4 Bridging, said the recruitment would help the firm better support its existing brokers and introducers in the region.

He continued: “With over 20 years’ experience advising private and commercial clients, Simon will support, encourage and help source appropriate solutions for these brokers and introducers, whilst also being well placed to identify new opportunities for further business growth across the region.”

