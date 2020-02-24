MT Finance added to MCI Club panel

MT Finance has joined MCI Club's lender panel allowing members to access its range of first and second charge bridging loan products.

The partnership follows its addition to Paradigm Mortgage Service’s panel in January.

MCI Mortgage Club has been expanding its lender panel over the past 12 months and now encompasses over 40 lenders across the market.

Gareth Lewis, commercial director at MT Finance said: “As part of strategy for 2020 we have been actively looking to broaden our broker reach and support the education of the specialist market to a wider audience.

“Partnering with MCI gives us a great opportunity to continue this, and help brokers understand how bridging can help their client’s needs.”

Phil Whitehouse head of MCI Club said: “I really look forward to working with the team at MT Finance to bring their short-term bridging products to MCI’s growing data base of intermediaries.

“As borrowers’ circumstances get more complex it is vital that brokers have as many opportunities as possible to help them satisfy more and more customer’s needs.”