HTB adds desktop valuations on BTL

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) is now accepting desktop valuations for buy-to-let (BTL) properties with a maximum loan size of £550,000 or £750,000 within London.

Restrictions apply to the use of desktop valuations. They are:

Buy to Let only, no houses in multiple occupation (HMO) or semi-commercial

No new build

No studio flats

No flats in buildings over six floors

No properties with five or more bedrooms

No multi-unit freehold blocks

It follows the announcement yesterday that it was returning to physical valuations and increasing the allowable loan to value (LTV) to 75 per cent.

HTB commercial director Alex Upton said: “We have revised our approach to adopt the use of desktop valuations where possible.

“Valuation is such an important issue, and even though the restrictions have been lifted for physical inspections, this additional ability to use desktops provides an alternative as the industry works through the backlog.

“This approach demonstrates our commitment to giving brokers the tools they need to help their clients navigate through a somewhat uncertain property market.”