Bridging

  • 28/07/2020
UTB appoints pair as Hope Capital begins recruitment drive
United Trust Bank (UTB) is expanding its development finance division with two appointments.

 

Hardeep Thandi (pictured) is joining the lender as director of property development UTB.

He was previously with Aldermore and has more than 14 years of property development, commercial and corporate banking experience.

He will be predominantly responsible for promoting the development finance offering to SME house builders, developers, property investors and specialist introducers across the Midlands, Yorkshire, Humber and the North East.

Thandi will work closely with Huw Jenkins who is based in the North West and between them they will cover the North of England, the lender said.

Martin Nield is also joining as a manager and will be based in London supporting senior managers Phil Bird and Rob Syrett in servicing their existing client base and growing their development finance portfolio.

He has come through the NACFB apprenticeship scheme and has experience in lender and broker roles.

UTB senior director – property development Adam Bovingdon said the lender had increased its presence in the North of England and London where it saw considerable potential.

“Hardeep and Martin bring experience and enthusiasm to the team and they share our commitment to supporting SME house builders and developers,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the UK’s economic landscape, but housing remains a key issue with hundreds of thousands of new homes needed each year to meet existing demand.

“SME house builders can have a significant part to play in the delivery of those new homes and we are keen to provide the funding to enable them to seize opportunities and keep building,” he added.

 

Hope Capital hiring

Meanwhile, Hope Capital has announced it is recruiting for roles across the business as it expects a post-lockdown growth in enquiries to continue.

Among the roles it will be recruiting for are business development managers, underwriters and portfolio case managers.

The lender added that it also expects to appoint more internal sales and administrative support staff to back up the growth in external-facing roles.

It said it was anticipating further growth as new funding lines became available and this will enable it to offer a wider range of loans to a more diverse customer base.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said the lender had bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 lockdown, with a surge in enquiries.

“We are confident this sustainable growth strategy is set to continue,” Bailey said, “ and we are now looking to bring more high-calibre people into the team”.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

