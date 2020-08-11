You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

UTB and Freedom Finance finalise offer using messenger app

  • 11/08/2020
United Trust Bank (UTB) and brokerage Freedom Finance have progressed a second charge case from application to offer using the recently launched B2B digital messenger service developed by Nivo.

 

The system eliminates the need for email and post as it allows brokers and lenders to digitally transfer and share customer documents and evidence such as biometric ID results, E-signed agreements, payslips and bank statements. 

The instant messenger service also allows information to be exchanged immediately and shared with the customer throughout the course of a loan application. 

The B2B Digital Messenger App was developed as a result of Nivo’s recently formed Second Charge Lenders Technology Steering Committee of which United Trust Bank, Freedom Finance and other second charge lenders and brokers are participants. 

Buster Tolfree, commercial director – mortgages at United Trust Bank, said: It is important for UTB and the second charge industry that we continue to create quicker, smarter and more secure means of processing applications and delivering great customer outcomes. 

Josh Bowe, head of digital operations at Freedom Finance, added: “We are delighted to partner with United Trust Bank on this initiative.  

We have already built a very strong partnership with UTB, but this innovative process further enhances our relationship as it enables faster and smoother underwriting across both businesses while improving our customers’ experience. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

