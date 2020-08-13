You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Crystal SF hires Satwant Bhandal as corporate relationship director

  • 13/08/2020
Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF) has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Satwant Bhandal to a newly created role as corporate relationship director – Midlands and North.

 

Bhandal will have the responsibility for developing long-term relationships with firms in the professional services sectors including solicitors, accountants, architects and insolvency practitioners.  

He will work remotely but have access to the specialist distributor’s head office in Tamworth. Bhandal will report directly to group sales and marketing director, Jason Berry. 

He joins from SME lender, Fresh Thinking Capital where he held the position of regional sales director – Midlands. Before that he held roles at NatWest and Yorkshire Bank. 

Bhandal (pictured) said: “My challenge is to explore new avenues for Crystal across the professional services sectors with businesses who, up until this point, may not have been aware or truly understood how a specialist distributor can help them deliver financial solutions for their clients’ needs. 

Berry added: “Creating a corporate sales channel is a firm objective for us and I have no doubt that Sat can contribute to our ambitious plans.  

I look forward to building a framework which allows his undoubted talent to flourish. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

