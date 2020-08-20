You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Auction opportunists targeting refurbishments leading bridging market – Hardman

by: John Hardman, head of sales at Bridging Finance Solutions
  • 20/08/2020
  • 0
Auction opportunists targeting refurbishments leading bridging market – Hardman
The biggest impact of Covid-19 in the bridging market has been on the choice of lenders available – undoubtedly the number has reduced and there has been a hardening of appetite for certain deals.

 

Looking at major differentiators in the North and South, the key areas are deal size and loan purpose.

From the Midlands southwards, we are seeing more ground up development enquiries and these have been typically over £1m in value.

While we have developed a niche for smaller developments, this has in turn led to larger more complex enquiries and we now have some great schemes underway, all sanctioned during the last four months.

Moving further North, there are now more opportunists looking to bridge on auction or purchase dilapidated properties where the intention is to refurbish and sell on or retain as part of a long-term investment.

Capital values at the lower end remain supressed and represent good value for those with a keen eye and a vision for the finished article.

As was the case pre-pandemic, the majority of interest overall remains focused on ground up development and part-finished schemes.

The latter has definitely been on the increase, so much so that we have seen some projects that are too highly geared for us to become involved – buyer beware.

On the flip side, we have completed a number of deals where clients have suffered delays by way of lockdown and have simply run out of time with their lender and need a boost of capital to complete.

 

Fewer lenders, more opportunities

Overall, confidence in the residential property market is slowly but surely returning.

Many long-term lenders have re-engaged with the market, particularly secondary and buy-to-let lenders who have also started to edge up loan to values (LTVs).

This in turn drives the confidence for us as a short-term lender because we often rely on the long-term market for repayment at the end of a bridge or development loan.

We remain in uncertain times.

However, with reductions in stamp duty, lower interest rates and a general returning appetite for residential houses and developments, we are seeing positive signs across the country.

The North and South continue to present challenges and opportunities largely based around geography and demographic. Fewer lenders have opened-up the bridging market to new opportunities, changing the business model for the ones who have stuck it out, including ourselves.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

John Hardman, head of sales at Bridging Finance Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Campaign launched to extend landlord eviction ban

A campaign has been launched calling on the housing minister to protect renters during the coronavirus crisis by further extending...

Close