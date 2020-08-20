You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest introduces pre-agreed lending limits to shorten underwriting

by:
  • 20/08/2020
  • 0
LendInvest introduces pre-agreed lending limits to shorten underwriting
LendInvest has introduced pre-agreed limit statements to determine how much it would be willing to lend professional landlords so they can undergo a shorter underwriting process when they remortgage or purchase.

 

The appetite statement will be part of a standard mortgage application and when it is requested, an interview will be carried out to find out the borrower’s business plan and financial circumstances. 

The landlord will provide the underwriter with a fully completed portfolio schedule and full business accounts. 

Further down the line when it is time to purchase or remortgage, the borrower should be able to choose a mortgage product with the knowledge that the funds they require have already been approved by Lendinvest. 

Andy Virgo, director for buy-to-let at LendInvest, said: “Our aim has always been to give our borrowers the confidence to secure their next property with a solid financing offer on the table, we believe our new appetite statements will deliver on that aim in a whole new way.  

“With buy-to-let landlords included in the recent stamp duty land tax reduction changes, there has been no better time to provide an investor with a sign of our commitment to them.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Selina Finance doubles maximum loan term to 10 years

Selina Finance has lengthened its maximum loan term from five to 10 years with the option of a flexible five-year...

Close