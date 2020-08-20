You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Paragon provides £3.3m for Surrey housing development

by:
  • 20/08/2020
  • 0
Paragon provides £3.3m for Surrey housing development
Paragon Bank has facilitated a £3.3m funding package to property developer Antler Homes to fund the development of 13 new-build homes in West End, Surrey.

  

The funding from Paragon’s specialist development finance team has enabled the buildout of the site (pictured), assisted the business with the site acquisition, and supported cash flow to invest in future site purchases.

Construction of the site commenced in July 2020 and will be completed in spring 2021.

Antler Homes’ development of three-bedroom semi-detached and detached new homes is situated within a short drive of Woking centre, which has direct links to London, and is within walking distance of the West End village.

Andrew Rinaldi, managing director of Antler Homes, said: “We were very pleased with the service received from the team at Paragon.

“We worked with Andrew Fairley and Joshua Mann from the team at Paragon and they were both extremely proactive, facilitating a very smooth funding process.”

Andrew Fairley, relationship director at Paragon, added: “It is great to be able to support with funding for this scheme.

“During the recent difficult times, it’s been our priority to continue supporting the needs of both our current and new-to-bank clients and we hope to continue our relationship with the Antler for future projects.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
High LTVs available on seconds as lenders halt further advances – Perry

The scarcity of high loan to value (LTV) mortgages has been well documented in recent weeks.

Close