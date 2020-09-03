Keystone BDMs to review cases and lender helps brokers prevent fraud

Keystone Property Finance has modified several working processes to support brokers, as business practices continue changing in response to the pandemic.

Mortgage applications will now be reviewed by BDMs to check they meet lender’s criteria before they are passed to the underwriting team.

The buy-to-let lender has also set up a process to accept independent legal advice by video in cases where ex-pats apply through a limited company.

And it has introduced an option for video meetings between brokers and business development managers (BDMs), additional to telephone and email.

As an extra safeguard, given the increased reliance on technology, the lender has brought in new measures to help brokers identify possible fraud.

And it produced a step-by-step guide for brokers and their clients on what to expect when signing documents remotely.

“We deployed a contingency plan allowing us to continue supporting brokers and their clients throughout the pandemic,” said David Whittaker, chief executive at Keystone Property Finance (pictured).

“We had to change the way we work. As the mortgage market begins to bounce back, we want our new processes to be part of our longer-term plan to provide the best possible service,” he said.