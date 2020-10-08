Fleet and Nucleus make senior appointments

Fleet Mortgages has hired a key account manager to its team and Nucleus Commercial Finance has appointed a director to its property finance division.

Fleet Mortgages has appointed Louisa Ritchie (pictured) as key account manager. She will be responsible for managing the lender’s partnerships with existing accounts and identifying opportunities with new network and distribution partners.

Ritchie has more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry working for lenders, advisers and distributors.

Her most recent lender roles include her position as national account manager at lenders Together and TSB. She worked for Together for one year and was at TSB for three years.

Fleet has also added two telephone business development managers (TBDMs) to its team this month.

John Gorard will be TBDM for the South East after a two year stint for Castle Trust as its business development executive. Sarah Bowen has been made TBDM for the South West, having previously held both BDM and advisory roles.

Steve Cox, distribution director of Fleet Mortgages, said: “Our aim at Fleet is always to ensure we have quality individuals working directly with advisory firms and strategic partners, so we are very pleased to announce Louisa’s appointment as she arrives with vast mortgage market experience and a great reputation.

“This is a highly important part of the market and we want to ensure that as many advisers as possible have access to our buy-to-let products and services.”

Nucleus Commercial Finance

Nucleus Commercial Finance has hired Andy Bird as business development director of property finance.

He has 30 years’ industry experience and will be tasked with developing a new property proposition for the lender.

Bird joins from Santander where he was relationship director for real estate for six years.

In this role with Santander, he was responsible for a portfolio of 140 real estate clients across the Midlands and South West.

Prior to this, he worked at Barclays as head of the corporate team for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, and HSBC as senior relationship manager.

Bird said: “I’m looking forward to being able to use my extensive industry experience to shape a new proposition and further develop Nucleus’ property product suite.

“At a time when many businesses are looking for alternative sources of funding, I’m excited to work with Nucleus to help it expand its offering to its network of brokers, introducers and ultimately their clients.”

Chirag Shah, CEO of Nucleus Commercial Finance, added: “With the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) soon coming to an end, many businesses will be looking for secured longer-term lending, and Andy’s appointment is testament to our commitment to this part of the market.

“Andy brings many years of industry experience, having worked at several of the biggest players and he will be central in supporting the growth of our property finance product.”