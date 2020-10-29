Mint Bridging poaches pair from Together in team expansion

Mint Bridging has made four appointments to its team.

Karen Shepherd (pictured) has been made the lender’s operations manager. She has over 30 years’ experience in the sector, with previous roles including operations manager at Precise Mortgages and strategy manager at the Co-op Bank.

Danielle Comer has taken up the role of pre-completions manager, with a responsibility to liaise with brokers, solicitors and borrowers.

Her last was role completions manager at Together where she worked for five years.

Mint Bridging has also added to its business development manager team with the recruitment of Anthony Gorman. He also previously worked at Together as a commercial sales executive for over three years.

Lastly, Laurence Perkins has joined the lender’s underwriting division.

Andrew Lazare, founder and managing director of Mint Bridging, said: “Like most businesses, the past year has been a rollercoaster. From Brexit looming over our heads to the height of the current global pandemic, we’ve had to adapt to new ways of working and reflect on how we can continue to grow as a business.

“We’ve managed to take this time to consolidate our learning and plan for the future, setting out a clear roadmap of how we take Mint to the next level.”

He added: “We’re delighted to be growing our team as we look to make the business the best it can be. What’s more, we have some very exciting things ahead of us in the new year so watch this space.”