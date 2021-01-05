You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Roma hires key account manager Laleta Buctkuar

  • 05/01/2021
Roma Finance has made three appointments including a key account manager and created two new positions as it aims to improve service and communication with broker firms.

 

The lender has expanded its sales team by hiring Laleta Buctkuar (pictured) as key account manager – joining from Together, where she spent the last 15 years.

Buctkuar will be responsible for developing relationships and supporting intermediaries, with the lender saying she brought “substantial knowledge and skills” with her.

The administration side of the sales team has also expanded with two new administrators, Christina Conboy and Rebekah Palmer, who will help to increase capacity within the business.

Roma said the expansion had enabled Emma Barker and Daniel Hill, to move into two new roles as underwriting relationship managers.

“These roles are a bridge between sales and underwriting, significantly improving the decision-making process and providing enhanced communication to intermediaries,” it said.

Commercial director Nick Jones, added: “I am excited to welcome Laleta to the team. She is a fantastic person who creates strong relationships and will bring a great deal of skill and knowledge to the business.

“I am also delighted to welcome Christina and Rebekah and see Daniel and Emma thrive in their new roles.

“The changes to the sales team will allow improved efficiency, communication and capacity within Roma, which is essential for the increased demand we are continuing to experience.”

 

