You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Second home stamp duty surcharge refunds may get cladding-related extension

by:
  • 05/01/2021
  • 0
Second home stamp duty surcharge refunds may get cladding-related extension
Homebuyers hoping for a stamp duty surcharge rebate could get an extension to the current three-year limit if they have been adversely impacted by cladding or similar issues, the government has acknowledged.

 

At present homeowners who pay the higher rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) on purchases of additional property can receive a refund of the three per cent surcharge if they sell their old main residence within three years of the purchase.

However, any such decision would still be at the discretion of HM Revenue and Customs to decide if the circumstances were exceptional.

Financial secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman MP noted for most people three years was enough time to sell a property.

“However, the government recognises that there will sometimes be exceptional circumstances not in the control of the buyer or seller which mean that a previous main residence cannot be sold within three years,” Norman said.

“If someone purchased a new main residence on or after 1 January 2017, they may be eligible to apply for a refund if they were prevented from selling their previous main residence before the expiry of the three-year time limit owing to exceptional circumstances beyond their control.

“The previous main residence must be sold before HMRC will consider whether the circumstances are exceptional.”

Norman was responding to a written question from Labour MP for Liverpool, Riverside Kim Johnson, who asked whether government had considered suspending the time limit for the repayment of the stamp duty surcharge on second properties where the property sale has been delayed due to cladding and External Wall Survey (EWS1) issues.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Businesses to receive £9k grants as part of further lockdown support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors will receive a one-off grant worth...

Close