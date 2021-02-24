You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MFS secures further £200m funding line

by:
  • 24/02/2021
  • 0
MFS secures further £200m funding line
Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has secured its second funding line of the year, with this one worth £200m from a global hedge fund.

 

The deal comes after a £150m line was announced in January.

MFS said the latest credit line will help it fund larger cases and development exit loans for significant property projects.

“The funding line has been sourced from a leading global hedge fund that has over £10bn in assets under management,” the lender said.

“This latest funding arrangement is part of MFS’ long-term goal of increasing its loan book and expanding its institutional funding partnerships.”

It added: “With enquiries rising, additional funding has been sourced so that loans can be deployed quickly.”

Since its inception, MFS noted it had delivered more than £1.05bn worth of specialist finance loans covering a variety of asset classes, from residential to commercial property.

Paresh Raja, CEO of MFS, said: “This latest funding news is a reflection of the trust and confidence MFS has effectively established over the years with its funding partners.

“By committing to the highest professional standards, I expect our loan book to continue to grow in the coming months.

“Importantly, MFS has delivered over 100 per cent volume growth in the last year despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton BS ups bad loan reserve by 98 per cent to prepare for more economic gloom

Skipton Building Society's 2020 profits took a hit as the lender upped the pot of money set aside for future...

Close