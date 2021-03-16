You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

BFS appoints Gilmore as head of business development

  • 16/03/2021
BFS appoints Gilmore as head of business development
Bridging Finance Solutions (BFS) has appointed Lee Gilmore to the role of head of business development.

 

Gilmore (pictured) has been with the lender for several years in a consultant capacity, delivering coaching and mentoring while supporting the team in making investment decisions within the business including development and growth.

He has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate banking and was previously a relationship director at HSBC.

Gilmore will lead the regional teams from the BFS head office in Wirral, Merseyside, and is looking to make a series of new appointments in the coming 12 months.

Steve Barber, managing director at BFS said: “This was a natural step for us and the appointment of Lee in this senior role is an incredibly positive and exciting move.

“He has some fantastic ideas around how we can begin to integrate his existing work within the business development, operational and finance areas of the business to improve and enhance wider performance.

“His existing knowledge of BFS will undoubtedly be a huge asset and will allow us to make the shift in role a seamless one.”

Gilmore added: “We have a strong business development team already in place but will need to further strengthen resources if we are to grow in line with our strategy.

“Looking ahead, we look forward to further building our network, forging partnerships with more brokers, developers, contractors, businesses and individuals who can benefit from our services, in what can only be described as a booming period for the property industry.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

