Rewind Wednesday – The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021 part II

by:
  • 24/03/2021
  • 0
This year’s edition of The Specialist Lending Event took place online and was spread over four days with each day focused on a particular section of the specialist market.

 

Specialist Lending Solutions is exclusively releasing the video presentations from the event to watch at your leisure.

In this second edition the presentations released are:

 

Self-Employed: A focus on real life

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director, The Mortgage Lender

Self-employed borrowers have become a much discussed cohort since the pandemic began with their needs being mixed and varied but, as Steve Griffiths argues in many cases, not unusual.

He discusses how specialist lending can help to improve customer outcomes through innovation in affordability.

 

 

Super specialist solutions

Mark Posniak, managing director, Octane Capital

The specialist lending sector is by its definition filled with niche borrowers with particular needs.

Mark Posniak examines how lenders can cater for the demands of these niche borrowers, from foreign nationals to adverse credit and then to landlords with houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

 

 

Adviser panel discussion

This panel brings together representatives from advice firms to discuss where they see the specialist lending market going and how they and the sector as a whole are adapting to borrower needs. The panel is:
Lucy Barrett, managing director, Vantage Finance
Jane Simpson, managing director, TBMC
Liz Syms, CEO, Connect for Intermediaries
Chair: Paula John, editor in chief, Specialist Lending Solutions

 

The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage and specialist lending brokers.

For more information visit:

https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/

 

