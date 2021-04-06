Foundation signs legal panel and technology deal with ULS

ULS Technology has partnered with Foundation Home Loans to integrate its panel management service with the lender’s platform.

This will allow Foundation to issue electronic offers and certificates of title to its borrowers. It will also give the lender access to its panel of solicitors and conveyancers.

Paul Saunders (pictured), director of lender services at ULS Technology, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Foundation Home Loans to manage its solicitor panel and integrate our services to deliver customers with an enhanced homebuying and remortgaging experience.

“Our partnership will enable the delivery of electronic offers and certificates of title to speed up the process and will give Foundation customers access to a greater choice of high quality conveyancing firms with expertise in specialist buy to let.”

He added: “We are looking forward to working together with Foundation to continue to improve the conveyancing process for all involved.”

Sandra Robson-Clark, head of lending at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience we offer to our customers and this partnership with ULS technology enables us to deliver increased expertise, speed and security.

“The technology integration will provide benefits for everyone in the process, helping transactions to move with greater efficiency and reliability.”