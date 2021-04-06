You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Foundation signs legal panel and technology deal with ULS

by:
  • 06/04/2021
  • 0
Foundation signs legal panel and technology deal with ULS
ULS Technology has partnered with Foundation Home Loans to integrate its panel management service with the lender’s platform.

 

This will allow Foundation to issue electronic offers and certificates of title to its borrowers. It will also give the lender access to its panel of solicitors and conveyancers. 

Paul Saunders (pictured), director of lender services at ULS Technology, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Foundation Home Loans to manage its solicitor panel and integrate our services to deliver customers with an enhanced homebuying and remortgaging experience.  

Our partnership will enable the delivery of electronic offers and certificates of title to speed up the process and will give Foundation customers access to a greater choice of high quality conveyancing firms with expertise in specialist buy to let.”

He added: “We are looking forward to working together with Foundation to continue to improve the conveyancing process for all involved.” 

Sandra Robson-Clark, head of lending at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience we offer to our customers and this partnership with ULS technology enables us to deliver increased expertise, speed and security.  

The technology integration will provide benefits for everyone in the process, helping transactions to move with greater efficiency and reliability.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Evidence-based strategies can make all the difference to brokers’ mental wellbeing – poll result

The pandemic has brought much additional stress to the lives of brokers — from increased workload to working from home...

Close