First 4 Bridging collaborates with Roma Finance for semi-exclusive loan

Specialist brokerage First 4 Bridging (F4B) has teamed up with Roma Finance to offer a semi-exclusive bridging loan to its introducers and intermediary partners.

The product is available for residential and refinance purposes. It is offered up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and rates begin from 0.65 per cent per month. It has a reduced arrangement fee of 1.85 per cent.

The loan has a term of up to 24 months and is available for standard bridging loans between £400,000 and £3m.

Private individuals, limited companies, special purchase vehicles and limited liability partnership borrowers will be eligible for the product. It will only be available through a select group of distribution partners.

Donna Wells (pictured), director at F4B, said: “This product is an excellent addition to Roma’s lending proposition and, as one of a limited number of packagers with access to it, we expect it to be a popular option for new and existing introducers and intermediary partners.”

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, added: “We are always looking for new ways to ensure borrowers have options to best fit solutions while supporting partners at the same time.

“We use inclusion as a value for our business and as we see the need for bridging continue to increase, we are identifying areas where we can create extraordinary options.”

Jones said working with F4B was a “natural fit” for the product and added: “Their ability to identify the right product for the right customer is exceptional and we are delighted to have their experience and support as part of this distribution”.