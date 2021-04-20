You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

Bridging

First 4 Bridging collaborates with Roma Finance for semi-exclusive loan

by:
  • 20/04/2021
  • 0
First 4 Bridging collaborates with Roma Finance for semi-exclusive loan
Specialist brokerage First 4 Bridging (F4B) has teamed up with Roma Finance to offer a semi-exclusive bridging loan to its introducers and intermediary partners.

 

The product is available for residential and refinance purposes. It is offered up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and rates begin from 0.65 per cent per month. It has a reduced arrangement fee of 1.85 per cent. 

The loan has a term of up to 24 months and is available for standard bridging loans between £400,000 and £3m. 

Private individuals, limited companies, special purchase vehicles and limited liability partnership borrowers will be eligible for the product. It will only be available through a select group of distribution partners. 

Donna Wells (pictured), director at F4B, said: “This product is an excellent addition to Roma’s lending proposition and, as one of a limited number of packagers with access to it, we expect it to be a popular option for new and existing introducers and intermediary partners. 

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, added: “We are always looking for new ways to ensure borrowers have options to best fit solutions while supporting partners at the same time.  

We use inclusion as a value for our business and as we see the need for bridging continue to increase, we are identifying areas where we can create extraordinary options.

Jones said working with F4B was a “natural fit” for the product and added: Their ability to identify the right product for the right customer is exceptional and we are delighted to have their experience and support as part of this distribution”. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The Buy to Let Online Forum takes place tomorrow

The Buy to Let Online Forum is taking place tomorrow, Wednesday 21 April featuring a host of speakers from across...

Close