Octane Capital and Kensington bolster BDM teams

Octane Capital has recruited Dylan Bleasdale and Emma Kelman as specialist buy-to-let business development managers (BDMs), both reporting to sales director, Liam Lawlor.

Bleasdale joins from Zephyr Homeloans and will be covering the north of England. Kelman joins from Kensington Mortgage Group, is based in London, and will cover the south of England.

Octane offers a buy-to-let product with no stress testing and a pay rate starting at 3.99 per cent and is targeting first-time landlords, foreign nationals, multi-unit freehold blocks and houses in multiple occupation (HMO) among other non-standard structures.

Liam Lawlor, sales director, Octane Capital, said: “We’ve been bowled over by the level of demand from brokers for our buy-to-let product and have brought Emma and Dylan onboard to specifically accommodate it. They’re both highly experienced operators and know the market inside out so will hit the ground running.”

Kensington’s strategic growth

Meanwhile, Kensington Mortgages has appointed Neil Tribick as regional business development manager (BDM) for the North East.

Tribick has more than 20 years’ experience in the mortgage and financial services industry, joining from Furness for Intermediaries. Prior to this, he worked at Tesco Bank Mortgages, Castle Trust and Intelligent Finance.

As part of Kensington’s continued growth plans, in March, it made additional hires in the BDM and Business Development Unit (BDU) team. Kensington Mortgages also increased its underwriting team by 50 per cent over the past twelve months as part of plans to double its number of underwriters.

Craig McKinlay, new business director, Kensington Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to welcome Neil to the team. His past experience will be invaluable in his new role. As we complete the recruitment of our field sales team and continue to grow our BDU and underwriting support teams, our newly-filled North East role will be central to this strengthening presence.”

McKinlay said from May 17, the team of BDMs will be available for face-to-face broker visits in addition to video and telephone appointments.