Paragon exits second charge market after two decades

Paragon has exited the second charge mortgage market after 20 years.

The lender will honour pipeline applications and accept new submissions until 5pm, Friday 21 May.

It will focus on its core buy-to-let activities in the future.

John Webb, managing director of seconds at Paragon (pictured), said: “I’d like to thank brokers for the support they’ve shown us over the last few years. Many of them I’ve worked with for more than 30 years.

“I’d also like to thank the Paragon team for their hard work and dedication over two decades, and hope they will take up alternative roles within the group.”