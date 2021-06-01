You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Paragon steps back into holiday lets and short-term finance

by:
  • 01/06/2021
  • 0
Paragon steps back into holiday lets and short-term finance
Paragon Bank has re-entered the holiday let and short-term finance markets.

The bank is offering four products for purchasing or remortgaging single self-contained properties that are being let on an approved holiday occupancy agreement, including Air BnB.

Investors can take out a mortgage in their own name or through their limited company.

The two-year fixed rate products are available at 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) on a maximum loan of £500,000. Rates start at 4.20 per cent, two of the four mortgages feature no product fee and all include a free valuation.

A £299 application fee is payable and early repayment charges are three per cent for two years.

Paragon has also re-launched its short-term finance range suitable for refurbishment projects classified as standard, light and heavy.

The standard and light refurbishment products are offered up to 70 per cent LTV and the heavy refurbishment option is available up to 65 per cent LTV all on maximum purchase or remortgage loans of £1,000,000.

Monthly product rates range between 0.45 per cent and 0.65 per cent for the standard, 0.55 per cent and 1.20 per cent for the light refurbishment and 0.65 per cent and 1.15 per cent for loans financing heavy refurbishment projects.

Valuation fees start at £280, application fees are £150 and early repayments are charged at one per cent for one month on the standard refurbishment product and one per cent for two months on the light and heavy refurbishment products.

Moray Hulme (pictured), director for mortgage sales, said: “With restrictions easing here in the UK but still so much uncertainty surrounding overseas travel, domestic holidays are already proving to be extremely popular again this year. To support those who want to invest in properties that cater to this market, we have refreshed our offering by adding four holiday let products.

“We have also extended our range to include flexible short-term finance for landlords who are undertaking refurbishment projects.

“The significant improvement in the quality of private rented sector houses seen over the past decade correlates with investment through buy-to-let finance and these products are an example of the part that lenders can play. Sitting alongside our recently launched energy efficient mortgage range, our short-term finance products show the support that Paragon is providing the many landlords who are working to improve the standard of privately rented housing in the UK.”

Last month, Paragon announced its plans to exit the second charge mortgage market where it had been active for more than two decades.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Know Your BDM: Natalie Kay, Evolution Money

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking with Natalie Kay, business development manager at second charge lender Evolution Money

Close