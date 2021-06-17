The British Specialist Lending Awards open for nominations and voting

Nominations and voting for the prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards are now open, with the final deadline for nominations 1st September.

The awards aim to celebrate individuals in the UK mortgage market and take special care to ensure that all nominees have an equal chance of a win.

The awards process caps nominations from one company to 20 — of the 62 finalists last year, 41 different firms were represented. Finalists are selected using a three-tier process to ensure fairness and independence.

Last year, 19 out of 22 winners were different to the previous year’s cohort, celebrating a wide cross-section of individuals in the sector.

The judging day is 30th September, where finalists will be required for an interview, and the awards will take place on 11th November at Hilton Bankside.

In order to be a finalist you need to campaign for votes by email and social media. Marketing material can be created, please email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk if interested.

To nominate someone visit this link.