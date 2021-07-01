A broker’s guide to the semi commercial market

The guide has been created in association with Hampshire Trust Bank and give brokers an insight into the market.

It also offers tips on how to package cases and self-educate for semi commercial applications.

And the guide features an interview with HTB’s Charles McDowell, where he explores the role both the lender and its adviser partners play in successfully serving the needs of semi commercial clients.

You can view the guide by clicking this link https://secure.viewer.zmags.com/publication/4dab6862 or by clicking on the cover image below.