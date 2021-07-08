You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Hope Capital loan book more than doubles in Q2

by:
  • 08/07/2021
  • 0
Hope Capital loan book more than doubles in Q2
Specialist short-term lender Hope Capital has more than doubled its loan book in Q2, with significant increases in refurbishment, commercial and land deals.

 

The lender’s loan book increased by 169 per cent since March, with its loan size also more than doubling to £5m.

Hope Capital’s application in principle volumes also rose during the quarter, increasing nearly threefold.

It has also reported an uptick in refurbishment, commercial and land deals, with all sectors reporting a fourfold increase.

Hope Capital said in the last three months mixed-use property cases have grown and its collection of 70 per cent LTV products rose by 50 per cent.

Hope Capital’s managing director Gary Bailey, said: “We have all worked extremely hard over the last few months to ensure we are delivering the best solutions for brokers and their clients, meeting market demand, whilst continuing to provide an outstanding customer service. All these have enabled us to achieve the records like we have.”

The lender has also expanded its team in the past few months, recently hiring Roz Cawood from Masthaven Bank as its director of sales in June.

Earlier this week the lender hired ex-SFC executive David Burford as a business development manager (BDM) focusing on the South West of England and South Wales. It has also appointed Haliwell Jones Warrington’s Debbie Range as a BDM covering North and Midlands and Scotland.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Peter Ball
Together adds low rate deals to first charge and BTL range

Specialist lender Together Loans has brought out the lowest rates for its first charge and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges to support...

Close