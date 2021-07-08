Hope Capital loan book more than doubles in Q2

Specialist short-term lender Hope Capital has more than doubled its loan book in Q2, with significant increases in refurbishment, commercial and land deals.

The lender’s loan book increased by 169 per cent since March, with its loan size also more than doubling to £5m.

Hope Capital’s application in principle volumes also rose during the quarter, increasing nearly threefold.

It has also reported an uptick in refurbishment, commercial and land deals, with all sectors reporting a fourfold increase.

Hope Capital said in the last three months mixed-use property cases have grown and its collection of 70 per cent LTV products rose by 50 per cent.

Hope Capital’s managing director Gary Bailey, said: “We have all worked extremely hard over the last few months to ensure we are delivering the best solutions for brokers and their clients, meeting market demand, whilst continuing to provide an outstanding customer service. All these have enabled us to achieve the records like we have.”

The lender has also expanded its team in the past few months, recently hiring Roz Cawood from Masthaven Bank as its director of sales in June.

Earlier this week the lender hired ex-SFC executive David Burford as a business development manager (BDM) focusing on the South West of England and South Wales. It has also appointed Haliwell Jones Warrington’s Debbie Range as a BDM covering North and Midlands and Scotland.