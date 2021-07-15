Mint Property Finance promotes new leadership team; Avamore expands underwriting team

Mint Property Finance has promoted two insiders to its leadership team, which will support the ongoing development of its underwriting team.

Senior underwriters Samantha Herd and Adam Robson have both been promoted to the new positions of underwriting team leader. Herd previously lead the business’ development team and Robson headed up its bridging team.

The pair will lead the company’s underwriters and processors and provide strategic direction to its colleagues.

Herd has worked at Mint Property Finance for just over four years and before that worked at Bridgebank Capital and Countrywide Mortgages.

Robson has also worked at Mint Property Finance for just over four years. He also previously worked at Bridgebank Capital and The Co-operative Bank.

Mint Property Finance’s founder and managing director Andrew Lazare (pictured) said the new department structure would “encourage best practice and provide a real depth of underwriting”.

He added: “What Sam and Adam have achieved over the last combined eight years with Mint Property Finance is highly commendable, they’re valued members of the team and I couldn’t be more pleased to recognise that with this promotion; it’s thoroughly deserved.

“As a business that prides itself on its people-first culture we strongly believe in investing in great talent, creating opportunities for personal growth alongside that of the business. With this new role we are proud to do just that, supporting the ongoing development of our expanding underwriting team whilst championing senior expertise; providing our partners with excellence as standard.”

Avamore hires fourth underwriter

Avamore Capital has hired former Pluto Finance analyst Gili Cohen as its fourth underwriter as it continues its ambitious growth target.

Cohen previously worked at Pluto Finance for around three years, and before that worked at Inspired Asset Management and Yellow Brick Capital.

His appointment comes after the lender reached £300m in lending and has plans to continue growing.

Earlier this week, Avamore appointed Sophia Lee as its first internal relationship manager. She will be tasked with developing the lender’s broker partnerships.

Avamore’s principal Philip Gould said: “It is key that everyone we bring into the team demonstrates that same level of drive and tenacity along with a can-do attitude. Gili is a quick thinker with a solution driven lens, and I have no doubt that he’ll make a huge contribution to the Avamore team.”