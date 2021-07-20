You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

Bridging

Fiduciam completes complex bridge loan in Belfast

by:
  • 20/07/2021
  • 0
Fiduciam completes complex bridge loan in Belfast
Fiduciam has completed a bridge loan on a property in Northern Ireland in six weeks.

 

The complex bridge was against a five-storey office building in central Belfast, the former headquarters of tax firm KPMG. 

The borrower had refurbished the property at the end of last year, but works were impacted by the pandemic. The marketability of the property was also affected as people worked from home. 

Fiduciam provided the borrower with a loan on a 12-month term, to allow time to find a tenant. 

Since then, there have been a number of viewings with most interested companies looking to rent the whole building, which is the preferred option for the borrower. 

The case was made complex because one of the borrower’s guarantors was based in Northern Ireland, while the other was based in the Isle of Man. This meant Fiduciam had to deal with three different law firms. 

Wilson Nesbitt in Northern Ireland, Keystone Law in the Isle of Man and McGahon & Associates Solicitors in the Republic of Ireland were involved with the transaction. 

The deal comes ahead of the lender’s plans to expand into Northern Ireland by opening an office in Belfast later this year. It plans to extend business in the region following demand for its loans in the area. 

Ken Duffy, Fiduciam country manager for Ireland, said: “This transaction demonstrates how Fiduciam puts the client at the heart of any transaction. The fact that we could provide the client with an attractive loan and do so in just six weeks meant that the borrower saved a huge amount of money; and a key building in central Belfast could be refurbished and turned back into valuable office space.  

“We would like to thank Neil Logan and Rowan Gibney from Wilson Nesbitt, Max McGahon from McGahon & Associates Solicitors and Geoff Kermeen from Keystone Law for assisting us in this difficult transaction.”   

He added: “This is a clear example of how we work efficiently to find solutions to challenging deals in an environment where other lenders may struggle. 

“Our pipeline of business is building and we are growing at a rapid pace so we are now dedicated to opening an office in Belfast. This is paramount to helping more businesses and developers both in Northern Ireland and also in the Republic of Ireland.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
houses with percentage marks floating in the sky
Zephyr Homeloans cuts BTL rates

Buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has reduced rates across some of its products.

Close