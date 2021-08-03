Octane Capital hires trio to boost market share and service

Octane Capital has added three members of staff to its team as part of its strategy to increase market share and improve service.

Mike Allen has been recruited at an internal business development executive. He joins from Brightstar Financial where he worked as a short-term lending case manager for three years.

Allen will assist business development managers (BDMs) with enquiries and structure deals for credit review. He will report to Oli Greenspan, head of marketing and internal sales.

Octane also hired Joshua Carmody and Tuathla Underwood as credit analysts. They will report to senior credit manager, Gemma Salousti.

Mark Posniak (pictured), managing director of Octane Capital, said: “Our philosophy has always been to offer the highest service standards in the industry and the addition of Tuathla, Mike and Josh is another step in that direction.

“All three have exactly what it takes to be a success at Octane and we look forward to seeing them fulfil their potential in the months and years ahead.”