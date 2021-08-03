You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Octane Capital hires trio to boost market share and service

by:
  • 03/08/2021
  • 0
Octane Capital hires trio to boost market share and service
Octane Capital has added three members of staff to its team as part of its strategy to increase market share and improve service.

 

Mike Allen has been recruited at an internal business development executive. He joins from Brightstar Financial where he worked as a short-term lending case manager for three years. 

Allen will assist business development managers (BDMs) with enquiries and structure deals for credit review. He will report to Oli Greenspan, head of marketing and internal sales. 

Octane also hired Joshua Carmody and Tuathla Underwood as credit analysts. They will report to senior credit manager, Gemma Salousti. 

Mark Posniak (pictured), managing director of Octane Capital, said: “Our philosophy has always been to offer the highest service standards in the industry and the addition of Tuathla, Mike and Josh is another step in that direction.  

“All three have exactly what it takes to be a success at Octane and we look forward to seeing them fulfil their potential in the months and years ahead.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Alternative Bridging Corporation hires underwriter and case manager

Alternative Bridging Corporation has added Kalpna Patel to its underwriting team and Maria Mcilroy has joined as case manager as...

Close