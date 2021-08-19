Precise Mortgages brings out two BTL 75 per cent LTV deals

Precise Mortgages has brought out a pair of two-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) products at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) for individual and limited company lending.

The lender will offer a two-year fixed rate with a one per cent product fee and 2.79 per cent rate, alongside a two-year fixed rate with no product fee and a rate of 3.29 per cent.

Precise Mortgages has been making changes to its offering in recent months, having brought out two limited edition five-year fixed rates for those looking for larger loans.

This includes two five-year fixed rate deals at 75 per cent LTV with rates of 3.34 per cent. One product is subject to a £1,995 product fee for loans between £200,000 and £500,000, whilst the other has a 0.5 per cent product fee for loans between £500,000 and £1m.

It has also introduced high LTV products and adverse credit criteria to cater for customers with imperfect credit profiles.

The lender reiterated that it had top slicing in its BTL range, which will allow customers to use its surplus portfolio or earned disposable income to show they can withstand financial stresses and did not rely on rental income.

It reintroduced top slicing in May this year, which applies to individual, limited company, portfolio, and homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) products.

It added that landlords could have 20 BTL mortgages with a combined value of £10m with no limit to the number or value of properties held with other lenders.