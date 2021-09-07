Landbay expands larger loan offering and Zephyr Homelands cuts BTL rates

The new products cover standard property, new build, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB)s and trading companies, with loan sizes ranging from £1m to £1.5m depending on the product.

It includes a standard property deal available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with a loan size of £1.5m and a rate of 3.24 per cent.

For a new-build standard property, there is a five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV available at 3.24 per cent, with a maximum loan size of £1.5m. This falls to £1m at 75 per cent LTV.

The lender has also brought in a small HMO and MUFB five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV, which has a maximum loan size of £1.5m and a rate of 3.59 per cent.

Landbay has also increased its maximum loan size from £1m to £1.5m on three of its existing products.

Paul Brett (pictured), Landbay’s managing director, said: “We are seeing more landlords wanting larger loans particularly for investment in HMOs and MUFBs. They tend to be professional landlords with growing portfolios who want to invest in larger properties.

“There has also been an increase in trading limited companies investing in HMO and MUFBs. This type of accommodation attracts higher yields for landlords and even if there are vacancies within the property there is always income from the other tenants.”

Zephyr Homeloans cuts BTL rates by 0.2 per cent

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender, Zephyr Homeloans, has cut rates by around 0.2 per cent across its standard BTL mortgages, as well as select products in its HMOs and MUFBs range.

The lender has reduced the rate for its standard BTL two-year fixed rate from 2.84 per cent to 2.64 per cent, while its five-year fixed rate has fallen from 3.04 per cent to 2.89 per cent. This is available for individuals and limited companies at 65 per cent LTV.

Zephyr Homeloans has also reduced rates for its HMOs, MUFBs, specialist new builds and flats above commercial property products, with rates starting from 2.99 per cent.

Paul Fryers, managing director of Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Our new rates may appeal particularly to landlords who may have held back from increasing their portfolios last year but who are now looking to invest.”