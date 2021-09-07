Shawbrook unveils buy-to-let platform with valuation API

The technology, MyShawbrook Buy-to-Let, provides mortgage offers and automated valuations by using Application Programming Interface (API) technology to integrate with third parties such as Hometrack.

During the platform’s pilot phase, the bank said some applications had moved to formal offer stage and completed in seven working days.

Claire Rankin, director of strategy and digital transformation at Shawbrook Bank, said: “This is a key milestone in our digital journey, aimed to transform the mortgage process for both brokers and customers.

“We want to provide an easy and frictionless journey and to achieve this, we need to strike the perfect balance of advanced technology and expert people. These are both areas we have made significant investment in over recent months and we’re excited for our brokers to reap the benefits.”

Brokers can process single dwelling applications and large portfolio cases on the platform.