Habito added to Tenet’s lender panel

Tenet Network Services has added Habito to its lender panel.

The tie-up means that Habito’s fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage deals, which range from two to 10-year terms with rates starting from 2.85 per cent, will be available to the 700 mortgage advisers who are part of the Tenet network.

The products are available to self-employed, first-time, retired and older landlords, and cover both purchase and remortgage deals.

Habito moved into BTL lending in 2019, and provides deals for individual, limited company and portfolio borrowers.

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, said that its panel was going from “strength to strength”.

He added: “Continuing to expand the selection of quality products accessible for our network is central to our ambitious growth plans, and we’re excited to start seeing the benefits that Habito’s BTL offering brings for our members and their clients on the journey to greater financial wellbeing.”

Alan Fitzpatrick, vice president of lending at Habito, said that Tenet’s lending panel was “well regarded”.

He continued: “We recently announced a price cut across our BTL deals, many of which come with cashback offers, which we hope will be well received by Tenet’s network.”