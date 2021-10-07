You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

InterBay Commercial cuts rates across buy-to-let range

  07/10/2021
InterBay Commercial cuts rates across buy-to-let range
Interbay Commercial, part of OneSavings Bank Group, has relaunched its buy-to-let offering with a 0.25 per cent reduction on rates and the removal of incremental early repayment charges (ERCs).

 

Rates begin at 3.99 per cent for its two-year fixed deals and five-year fixes start from 4.19 per cent. ERCs will be set to four per cent for the first year of the fixed rate period, then drop to three per cent for the remainder of the period. 

The lender will accept multiple properties on a single loan and lend up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

There is no maximum loan amount and no maximum property value. Company and complex ownership structures will also be considered.  

Emily Machin (pictured), head of specialist finance at InterBay Commercial, said: “It’s apt that as the industry celebrates 25 years of buy to let, that this product launch marks our absolute commitment to the buy-to-let market. We’re certainly looking forward to creating tailored business solutions for our broker partners.  

“We’ve earnt a strong reputation for building robust relationships and delivering innovative buy to let solutions for complex and multifaceted deals and this launch means we’ll be able to do even more.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

