MT Finance appoints first non-executive director

Property finance lender MT Finance has appointed Chris Patrick (pictured) as the lender’s first non-executive director.

He has had a long career in private equity, finance and investment banking. He was most recently a partner at Anacap for around 11 years.

Patrick is the board member for Kitsune Associates and has also held board positions at Aldermore and Equa Bank. Prior to that he was managing director and head of principal finance and securitisation at Lehman Brothers for more than nine years.

He worked at Credit Suisse for nearly two years as a director for its principal transactions group and held senior roles at Nomura and Goldman Sachs.

MT Finance was launched in 2008 and specialises in short-term loans, which includes auction finance and bridging loans on a first and second charge basis.

Joshua Elash, MT Finance’s director, said: “We have known Chris for a while and are delighted to welcome him to the board of directors. Chris brings energy and experience to the board and is strongly placed to assist us in our goal of becoming the leading provider of specialist property finance in the UK.”

Patrick said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of MT Finance and look forward to helping this award winning, ambitious business achieve its objective of becoming the UK’s leading property finance provider through its focus on creating value for all of its key stakeholders: customers, employees, and the wider society in general.”