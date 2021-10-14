You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Avamore hires Octopus Real Estate's Zaprzala as director

by:
  • 14/10/2021
Avamore hires Octopus Real Estate’s Zaprzala as director
Avamore Capital has appointed D’mitri Zaprzala, formerly head of residential at Octopus Real Estate, to its board of directors.

 

He will work alongside fellow board members Michael Dean, Zuhair Mirza, Alan Margolis and Philip Gould.

Zaprzala will also be member of the credit committee, support business growth and help the business achieve lending in excess of £500m annually to become a “top tier lender”.

This will be achieved by expanding in to more traditional areas of lending, consolidating and expanding its existing regional presence and further product innovation.

Zaprzala previously worked at Octopus Real Estate for around six years, most recently as its head of residential lending for two years.

Before that he worked at Octopus Investments, initially as a business development manager and then as head of new business. He has also held senior roles at Chelsea Building Society.

The lender recently hired industry veteran Alan Margolis to its team, who will also help spearhead it strategy.

Avamore’s co-founder and director Michael Dean said: “It really is a significant moment for us. In footballing terms, it’s a bit like having signed Lionel Messi last month, and this month we’ve added Cristiano Ronaldo.”

He added that Zaprzala’s strong experience, depth of relationships and knowledge would be “hugely valuable” to the firm’s next phase of growth.

“Given D’mitri’s background and longstanding presence in the bridging and development industry both he and Alan will allow Avamore to benefit from the input of industry veterans,” he added.

