Suros Capital offers fast fund facility secured on luxury assets

Specialist lender Suros Capital has launched a facility for advisers and borrowers to provide immediate short-term funding for future projects or purchases.

Suros provides loans secured against luxury assets. The loan amount is based on the valuation of items such as classic cars, jewellery, fine art, wine and watches.

Over the past year, Suros Capital has received repeat business on a number of occasions where a borrower has reused assets which had already been valued for previous purchases or projects.

With the valuation already established, immediate funding can be advanced for further transactions giving borrowers access to a pre-confirmed lending facility.

Charles Hodge, business development director at Suros Capital, said: “This facility develops our service and provides certainty for customers that they have a funding source on tap whenever they need it. In turn, this will give them the confidence to act when they spot opportunities.”