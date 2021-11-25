You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Suros Capital offers fast fund facility secured on luxury assets

  • 25/11/2021
Specialist lender Suros Capital has launched a facility for advisers and borrowers to provide immediate short-term funding for future projects or purchases.

 

Suros provides loans secured against luxury assets. The loan amount is based on the valuation of items such as classic cars, jewellery, fine art, wine and watches.

Over the past year, Suros Capital has received repeat business on a number of occasions where a borrower has reused assets which had already been valued for previous purchases or projects.

With the valuation already established, immediate funding can be advanced for further transactions giving borrowers access to a pre-confirmed lending facility.

Charles Hodge, business development director at Suros Capital, said: “This facility develops our service and provides certainty for customers that they have a funding source on tap whenever they need it. In turn, this will give them the confidence to act when they spot opportunities.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.