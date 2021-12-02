Together increases bridging and BTL loan sizes

Together has increased maximum loan sizes across its unregulated bridging and buy-to-let ranges.

For bridging loans, borrowers can now access up to £5m. The maximum loan was previously £2m.

Meanwhile the maximum loan for a first charge buy-to-let product has risen from £2m to £2.5m while second charge options have increased from £500,000 to £1m.

The lender has also reduced the minimum loan on unregulated buy-to-let products from £50,000 to £30,000. It said this was to allow investors to maximise returns on lower value properties.

Marc Goldberg (pictured), commercial CEO at Together, said the lender was seeing a heightened demand for larger loans to support landlords and investors who were looking to invest further into property following the pandemic.

He added: “We’re delighted to launch larger maximum loans sizes for our unregulated bridging and BTL products.

“As we continue to grow our business, we’re always looking at the best ways to improve our products to make sure that we are delivering the right finance to meet the needs of our customer and brokers’ clients.”