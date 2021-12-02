You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Together increases bridging and BTL loan sizes

by:
  • 02/12/2021
  • 0
Together increases bridging and BTL loan sizes
Together has increased maximum loan sizes across its unregulated bridging and buy-to-let ranges.

 

For bridging loans, borrowers can now access up to £5m. The maximum loan was previously £2m. 

Meanwhile the maximum loan for a first charge buy-to-let product has risen from £2m to £2.5m while second charge options have increased from £500,000 to £1m. 

The lender has also reduced the minimum loan on unregulated buy-to-let products from £50,000 to £30,000. It said this was to allow investors to maximise returns on lower value properties. 

Marc Goldberg (pictured), commercial CEO at Together, said the lender was seeing a heightened demand for larger loans to support landlords and investors who were looking to invest further into property following the pandemic. 

He added: “We’re delighted to launch larger maximum loans sizes for our unregulated bridging and BTL products.  

“As we continue to grow our business, we’re always looking at the best ways to improve our products to make sure that we are delivering the right finance to meet the needs of our customer and brokers’ clients.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.