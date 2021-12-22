You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the Specialist Lending Solutions team

  22/12/2021
As this year comes to an end, we wanted to extend our thanks for sticking with us through yet another unprecedented year.

 

Whether it was complex credit, second charge, complex buy-to-let, bridging or commercial finance, this year was a rollercoaster.

One thing is certain, the specialist lending sector continues to be of vital importance to help so many people achieve their housing goals, and is only set to go from strength-to-strength in the coming years.

It has been a joy to cover this sector and to see you many of you at face-to-face events again, and we are excited for what the next year has in store for the specialist lending arena.

This Christmas may not have turned out as many of us expected, so a special shout-out goes to those who are having to isolate or cannot spend it with friends and family.

From everyone here at AE3 Media, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Take a look at our most read for our highlights.

