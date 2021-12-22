The top 10 most read stories on Specialist Lending Solutions this year

This year the specialist lending market was busier than ever, with the stamp duty holiday acting as a catalyst for the housing market especially in the second charge market.
The buy-to-let market was also busy, with Recognise Bank entering the market. Houses in multiple occupancy continued to grow in popularity and changes in the private rented sector are expected to cause a remortgage boom next year.
Readers were also interested in The House Crowd collapsing earlier in the year, OSB’s investigation into a fraudulent £28m funding line and news that Ying Tan would leave Dynamo after it was bought by The Connells Group.
Using second charge to avoid conveyancing and beat stamp duty holiday deadline – Grundy
PRS changes will result in BTL remortgage surge next year – Rowntree
Second home stamp duty surcharge refunds may get cladding-related extension
Let’s not expect miracles from government’s mortgage guarantee scheme – Ganatra
Recognise Bank enters BTL market and targets professional landlords – exclusive
Pros and cons of limited company buy-to-let investing post-Budget – Adams
The House Crowd collapses as P2P lending sector dealt another blow
HMOs could see boost from post-Covid lifestyle changes – Oliver
OSB investigating potential £28m funding line fraud
Ying Tan to exit Dynamo after Connells Group buyout