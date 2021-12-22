The top 10 most read stories on Specialist Lending Solutions this year

This year the specialist lending market was busier than ever, with the stamp duty holiday acting as a catalyst for the housing market especially in the second charge market.

The buy-to-let market was also busy, with Recognise Bank entering the market. Houses in multiple occupancy continued to grow in popularity and changes in the private rented sector are expected to cause a remortgage boom next year.

Readers were also interested in The House Crowd collapsing earlier in the year, OSB’s investigation into a fraudulent £28m funding line and news that Ying Tan would leave Dynamo after it was bought by The Connells Group.