You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Ying Tan to exit Dynamo after Connells Group buyout

by:
  • 04/05/2021
  • 0
Ying Tan to exit Dynamo after Connells Group buyout
Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, formerly known as The Buy to Let Business, will exit the broker and mortgage club at the end of May after a 100 per cent Connells Group buyout.

 

Tan (pictured) leaves Dynamo after 15 years, during which he guided the business to a plethora of industry awards.

Tan said his mission when setting the business up was “to be respected by the clients and the marketplace as one of the leading mortgage intermediaries in the UK.” He feels this has certainly been achieved with his relentless drive for excellence.

He said: “Every entrepreneur dreams of starting, building, successfully scaling and exiting a business when the time is right; and this certainly represents the right time for me.”

“It’s been an amazing journey, having started from a tiny office in Guildford with no windows to operating out of a 13,000 sq ft office which has capacity for up to 200 people. Last month was a record revenue month for the business in our 15 year history. The Dynamo rebrand took us to a whole new level and the company is in a fantastic position to continue moving forward, at pace. It has a great new owner in Connells Group who has a proven track record with companies they have acquired and there are significant synergies which Dynamo will greatly benefit from.”

Tan said: “From a personal perspective this was too good an opportunity to turn down. It feels fantastic to leave the company in a strong position with records being broken and poised for continued growth having recruited aggressively since the beginning of the year. No one person is bigger than the business and I’m sure that it will continue to be a huge force in the intermediary market for many years to come. I’d like to thank everyone for their support over the years, the amazing staff and particularly my leadership team who have provided the backbone to the immense success of this wonderful business.”

Adrian Scott, Connells Group mortgage services director, said: “Dynamo has built an impressive reputation across the intermediary market and Ying has been the driving force behind this. He leaves the company operating at the top of its game and we are delighted to have been able to acquire it on the back of company records and with such a strong infrastructure in place for continued growth. The company is a great fit for Connells Group and I look forward to working with the strong Dynamo management team.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish Ying well in his future endeavours and I’m sure he will continue to achieve phenomenal success in whatever he chooses to do next,” Scott added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Leeds Building Society raises LTV for buy-to-let deals

Leeds Building Society has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) on buy-to-let mortgages back up to 75 per cent...

Close