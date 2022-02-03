TSLE: Green mortgages and upcoming EPC legislation a ‘minefield’ for brokers – Simpson

A lack of clarity on upcoming legislation on energy performance certifications (EPC) for buy-to-let (BTL) properties and a scarcity of green mortgages has created a confusing landscape for brokers.

Speaking on a panel at The Specialist Lending Event in Solihull yesterday, Jane Simpson, managing director at TBMC, said: “I think that it probably feels like a bit of a minefield for brokers, they’re trying to help their landlords. There is not enough clarity from the government and there are not enough products out there.

“For brokers, I think what they really need to try and keep an eye out for the government legislation and what comes up, so they know what’s coming down the pipeline. Look at what green mortgages out there, although the sourcing systems aren’t great at sourcing them at the moment, so use a specialist or do your research.”

She added that it was important to research EPC ratings and to use various APIs to see what the rating could be and how much it could cost customers to improve their ratings.

The current draft of the Minimum Energy Performance of Buildings Bill says new tenancies have to be EPC rated C or higher by 2023 and for existing tenancies by 2028.

The bill has passed its first reading in the House of Lords and is now on its second reading. In order to become law, it has to pass the House of Lords then the, House of Commons, go through a final stage and then get given royal assent and made into law.

It was last updated in July last year.

Simpson said it was estimated that there were around seven million homes in UK which could not get up to a C rating, and it was unknown at this point how many were in the private rented sector.

She said: “That is still a huge amount of properties that just can’t get there, so I think we’ve got the danger that properties become unlettable and potentially down valued as well, which in turn might push some landlords out of the sector.”

Elise Coole, managing director, Keystone Property Finance, said looking at statistics across the UK there would be areas that would find it more difficult than other to improve the EPC rating of their housing stock, meaning there could be some areas that see a “mass exit” from the rental sector.

She explained: “Actually, then we are left with a geographical problem because there may be pockets of the UK where people can’t get housing that they need. We’ve got a lack of housing stock. Tenants need somewhere to live.”

Coole said: “I think there are a lot of unintended consequences that could come out of it if we don’t plan together as an industry and try and help these landlords to navigate this.”

She added that lenders were keen to offer more green mortgage products and but they “need a little bit more clarity on the government to then be able to really push forward”.

Product innovation and education

Simpson said the green mortgage products currently on the market were for those who were already had an energy performance certificate between A and C, so a discount would be given.

She added: “I think what we need to see, and I think what is going to happen – there are some talks with some lenders that are going on in the background – we will start to see more innovative products coming out. So, products for those people and those landlords that need to get their property from a D or an E up to a C.”

Coole added that probably by the end of 2023 she hoped lenders would start using an energy score when making lending decisions, rather than an energy rating.

She explained: “Somebody who’s currently a D could be two points off a C rating and that change could come from putting in energy efficient light bulbs, which is cheaper, but that improvement could get them up to the C rating.

“There are others that might need to make a bigger jump to make but I think that transition to energy score will give people a bit more clarity on what improvements they can make and how easy is for them to move up.”

Coole said that Keystone Property Finance got brokers to input EPC rating of properties and along with an API with Corelogic, which scraped the government’s EPC database, allowed them to look at the current rating, what it could be and cost of improvements.

She added that at Keystone they also got some of their employees to do the EPC course so they can have a better understanding of what each rating means and what changes could be made to improve tiers.

She said: “For us, it is that educational piece that we can provide that data. Unfortunately, the government database has an add-on, which is free, but that’s not been updated since September 2020. So that’s not very helpful.

“We think it’s an opportunity for us to be obtaining the data and then sharing that back to the brokers to better help them.”

Simpson said the average landlord had two to four properties, but some had bigger portfolios, and this could be an opportunity for the specialist lending market.

She said it was crucial to sit down with landlord clients and evaluate their whole portfolio to see which properties could be improved or if they wanted to add to their portfolio.

She said releasing equity through remortgage, using a second charge mortgage or bridging could be methods to help landlords improve their properties.

She said: “That’s a great business opportunity because that’s not just one mortgage that’s potentially multiple mortgages, but at the same time, you’re actually really helping someone to understand their business.

“You will become a business partner as opposed to just a mortgage advisor. I think there’s a huge amount of opportunity for someone if you can get comfortable with it to actually then sit down and find yourself new landlord customers and have those conversations help them get to where they want to be.”