You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Metro Bank joins NACFB as lender patron

by:
  • 01/03/2022
  • 0
Metro Bank joins NACFB as lender patron
Metro Bank has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as a patron lender, giving the trade body’s members access to its commercial lending products.

In its recently published annual results for 2021, Metro Bank stated its intentions to expand its commercial lending business. 

It lends between £250,000 and £15m for commercial lending and will consider all business sectors. 

Asset finance lending begins from £15,000 up to £5m. On invoice finance, the bank will lend between £100,000 and £2m.

Simon Neale, head of commercial intermediaries at Metro Bank, said: “We are thrilled to reaffirm our relationship with the NACFB. The organisation’s excellent reputation and diverse networks make it an important partner as we drive commercial lending through its range of expert intermediaries.” 

Norman Chambers, NACFB managing director, added: “The return of Metro Bank to the NACFB fold is a very welcome one. The move marks a real commitment to intermediary-led commercial lending.  

“We look forward to partnering with the Metro team to help support UK SMEs via their growing product range.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.