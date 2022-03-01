Metro Bank joins NACFB as lender patron

Metro Bank has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as a patron lender, giving the trade body’s members access to its commercial lending products.

In its recently published annual results for 2021, Metro Bank stated its intentions to expand its commercial lending business.

It lends between £250,000 and £15m for commercial lending and will consider all business sectors.

Asset finance lending begins from £15,000 up to £5m. On invoice finance, the bank will lend between £100,000 and £2m.

Simon Neale, head of commercial intermediaries at Metro Bank, said: “We are thrilled to reaffirm our relationship with the NACFB. The organisation’s excellent reputation and diverse networks make it an important partner as we drive commercial lending through its range of expert intermediaries.”

Norman Chambers, NACFB managing director, added: “The return of Metro Bank to the NACFB fold is a very welcome one. The move marks a real commitment to intermediary-led commercial lending.

“We look forward to partnering with the Metro team to help support UK SMEs via their growing product range.”