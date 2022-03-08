Glenhawk joins the ASTL

Glenhawk, a provider of short-term property finance, has become the latest lender to join the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

The lender said it had built its proposition on an accessible senior-leadership team, which has experience in both real estate and financial worlds.

Jamie Pritchard, director of sales at Glenhawk, said: “We recognise the importance of actively educating the wider market on the opportunities for investors and the solutions short term finance offers. Our commitment to transparency and customer focus aligns directly with the values of the ASTL, and we are proud to become members of this influential association.”

Vic Jannels (pictured), chief executive of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome Glenhawk as the latest lender to join the ASTL. As a member of our association, Glenhawk commits to our code of conduct and member rules, which set the standard for customer service and transparency in short term lending.

“As the bridging market continues to grow and work with more customers it is imperative that we uphold our high standard and membership of the ASTL provides brokers with reassurance that they are choosing a lender they can trust to do the best by their clients.”