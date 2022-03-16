You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

February second charge lending doubles in 2022 to £138m – Loans Warehouse

by:
  • 16/03/2022
  • 0
February second charge lending doubles in 2022 to £138m – Loans Warehouse
Second charge lending has hit a post-pandemic record and almost doubled from a year earlier, figures showed.

 

In February there were £138m in second charge loans up from £70m in the same month of 2021, according to Loans Warehouse. It is also up from around £111m in January this year.

The report added that the number of loans written had remained roughly stable at around 2,500 for both December and January, but had risen by 19 per cent to 2,976 in February compared to January.

The average loan size has increased to £46,522 in February, which is up from £44,674 in January.

Loan terms also increased over the month to an average 21.5 years in February from 15 years in January.

Loans Warehouse said this could be a sign that consumers are trying to keep payments down as the cost of loving rises.

Around 40 per cent of loans were for consolidation, and roughly 40 per cent was for consolidation and home improvements. Nearly 15 per cent of loans were for home improvements.

The report added that nearly 85 per cent of loans in February were below 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 15 per cent was above 85 per cent LTV. It said that this could be due to second charge lending offering an alternative method of raising capital due to pandemic restricting the amount of equity borrowers could access.

Second charge lenders reported their figures directly to Loans Warehouse.

Separate figures from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) recently showed new second charge loan agreements grew by 57 per cent in January to 2,116, which is a sign of “continued recovery” for the market.

In the three months to January there had been 6,874 new second charge mortgage agreements and in the 12 months up to January there were 26,642 new second charge mortgage agreements, according to the FLA.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.