MHBS launches bridging deals for HNW clients; Shawbrook cuts unregulated loan rates – round-up

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has launched a range of bridging products for high net worth clients.

It is available up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) and has a five-year term of rolled up interest.

The mutual will lend up to £5m and monthly rates begin from 0.42 per cent.

Dual representation and automated valuation models (AVMs) are available and the product allows borrowers to structure fees and rates to suit them.

Stephen Barringer, head of specialist lending at MHBS, said: “The addition of bespoke solutions for high net worth clients strengthens our position as a respected bridging lender.”

Shawbrook reduces rates on unregulated bridging products

Shawbrook has cut rates on its unregulated bridging loan products by 0.10 per cent per month with monthly rates now starting at 0.40 per cent.

Changes will apply to bridging loans over £1m across residential, semi-commercial, commercial, and heavy refurbishment products.

The lower rate will be available up to 85 per cent LTV with loan sizes between £50,000 and £15m.

Rates on regulated bridging loans remain the same.

Gavin Seaholme, head of bridging and second charge at Shawbrook, said: “The restructuring of the real estate team to establish a focused bridging and second charge team highlights this long-term dedication to help our brokers provide more choice to customers.

“Our rates are coupled with a strong expertise and understanding of the bridging market and wider property landscape.”