OSB Group appoints three specialist account managers

OSB Group has expanded its specialist finance team with three account managers across Precise Mortgages for bridging finance and InterBay for commercial, semi-commercial and specialist buy to let.

Newcomer Mo Parmar, joins Kevin Beale and Ross Williams bringing the specialist finance team to a total of seven, headed up by Emily Hollands, head of specialist finance, OSB Group.

The team will work in partnership with brokers to shape bespoke lending solutions across specialist buy to let including houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) commercial, semi-commercial, bridging finance and holiday let propositions.

Emily Hollands, head of specialist finance of OSB Group (pictured), said: “This area of business has seen sustained growth this year and is clearly a strong development area hence the team expansion. Broker feedback clearly shows there is a high demand for the in-depth market expertise that this team offers and the added value they bring to the table with their relationship-led approach.”

Jo Breedon, managing director at Crystal Specialist Finance, added: “This is such welcome news and acknowledgment that the OSB Group really does have its finger on the pulse when it comes to understanding broker’s needs. We rely heavily on this particular team’s skillset which includes commercial acumen, acute underwriting knowledge and bridging specialism to name a few.

“Under the strong leadership of Emily Hollands, this team bring together the skills and experience that really helps brokers and their clients shape complex deals. As subject matter experts, they become an extension of the broker/client team, which allows them to build individual deals which really align to the lending needs of our clients.”