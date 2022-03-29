You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

OSB Group appoints three specialist account managers

by:
  • 29/03/2022
  • 0
OSB Group appoints three specialist account managers
OSB Group has expanded its specialist finance team with three account managers across Precise Mortgages for bridging finance and InterBay for commercial, semi-commercial and specialist buy to let.

 

Newcomer Mo Parmar, joins Kevin Beale and Ross Williams bringing the specialist finance team to a total of seven, headed up by Emily Hollands, head of specialist finance, OSB Group.

The team will work in partnership with brokers to shape bespoke lending solutions across specialist buy to let including houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) commercial, semi-commercial, bridging finance and holiday let propositions.

Emily Hollands, head of specialist finance of OSB Group (pictured), said: “This area of business has seen sustained growth this year and is clearly a strong development area hence the team expansion. Broker feedback clearly shows there is a high demand for the in-depth market expertise that this team offers and the added value they bring to the table with their relationship-led approach.”

Jo Breedon, managing director at Crystal Specialist Finance, added: “This is such welcome news and acknowledgment that the OSB Group really does have its finger on the pulse when it comes to understanding broker’s needs. We rely heavily on this particular team’s skillset which includes commercial acumen, acute underwriting knowledge and bridging specialism to name a few.

“Under the strong leadership of Emily Hollands, this team bring together the skills and experience that really helps brokers and their clients shape complex deals. As subject matter experts, they become an extension of the broker/client team, which allows them to build individual deals which really align to the lending needs of our clients.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.