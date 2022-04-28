Monument hires relationship manager for bridging team

Lushi will lead the Monument team in resolving any bridging related queries.

He joins Monument from PCF Bank where he successfully assisted with the creation of the lender’s bridging proposition, building a lending book portfolio of more than £100m in the process. He has previously held roles at Santander, has experience in savings, and is CeMAP qualified.

Lushi (pictured) said: “I’m really pleased to join the team during this exciting time. Monument has built an established reputation and I’m looking forward to helping to further develop its bridging proposition.”

Conor McDermott, head of lending at Monument, added: “I would like to welcome Fatlum to the growing team. As a specialist buy-to-let lender, we understand the important role that bridging plays in helping investors achieve their goals and maximise their returns. Fatlum has great experience in this area and will prove a valuable addition in helping us deliver the best solutions for landlords.”