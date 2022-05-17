You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Catalyst hikes maximum LTVs across bridging range

  • 17/05/2022
Catalyst hikes maximum LTVs across bridging range
Catalyst has increased the maximum loan to values (LTVs) available across its bridging range.

First charge bridging loans are now available up to 80 per cent LTV, which is up from its previous cap of 75 per cent. The maximum LTV for light refurbishment bridging loans have also moved from 75 per cent to 80 per cent.

The top LTV on second charge bridging loans has moved from 70 per cent to 75 per cent LTV.

The higher LTV loans are available on loans between £100,000 and £500,000. The lender’s standard loan sizes range from £100,000 to £10m.

The LTV revamp follows Catalyst launch into the buy-to-let market last week.

Chris Fairfax, chief executive at Catalyst, said: “We believe higher LTV options for bridging and light refurbishment borrowers are going to be in stronger demand in the short and medium term; Catalyst believes this area is currently undeserved and represents good risk when carefully analysed.”

