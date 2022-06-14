MT Finance secures J.P. Morgan investment to support BTL lending

MT Finance has agreed a forward flow agreement with J.P. Morgan to support the launch of its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage offering.

MT Finance said J.P. Morgan’s investment in its future buy-to-let mortgage originations would help it to diversify into the term lending market.

MT Finance was established in 2008 by co-founders Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody, and is a specialist property finance lender operating in both the regulated and non-regulated UK bridging finance market.

The launch into BTL follows its introduction of a regulated bridging product in 2020. MT Finance said that the BTL launch will be followed by other new products in the next 12 months.

The lender said it had been investing consistently in technology, which had enabled it to develop a platform which automates many of its business processes.

MT Finance claimed its focus on technology gave it a competitive advantage in the market by improving the customer journey, reducing processing times, and supporting the company’s service-driven proposition. It argued the development of its highly-automated platform had also enabled its diversification into the buy-to-let market.

Joshua Elash, director and founder of MT Finance, said: “We look forward to working with J.P. Morgan on this exciting project. This new relationship sits neatly with MT Finance’s other significant institutional partnerships and provides us with the opportunity to continue to develop our core objective of being an ESG-focused, multi-solution, financial institution. This forward flow agreement provides the infrastructure to allow us to bring a truly relevant buy-to-let product to market at a time when our extensive track record of delivering certainty of funding efficiently has never been more needed.”

Rob Tanna-Smith, an executive director with J.P. Morgan’s EMEA securitised products group, said: “We are pleased to be collaborating with MT Finance on this exciting new product launch. MT Finance is a growing business with an ambitious management team and our securitised products group has been pleased to work with them on this strategic initiative and to provide significant capacity for new buy-to-let lending.”