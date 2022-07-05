Hampshire Trust Bank relaunches short-term lender Syscap

This follows HTB’s acquisition of Wesleyan Bank in February. Wesleyan absorbed Syscap into its brand in 2018 after it acquired the lender in 2015.

HTB Syscap provides short-term loans to SMEs to help them cover operative costs. These are issued through its short-term working capital loan which has terms between three to 18 months and is suited to recurring annual expenses.

The lender also offers asset financing, which can be used for office facilities such equipment or refurbishment. Terms of one to five years are available with this option.

Both loan types have fixed interest rates.

Stuart Hulme, managing director at HTB, said: “We are really excited about the relaunch of HTB Syscap, particularly at a time when small business groups are concerned that traditional lenders are pulling up the drawbridge for small firms.

“With this in mind, we are providing these two lending facilities so that professional firms and SMEs can gain a greater degree of control over their monthly outgoings by smoothing over the financial peaks and troughs throughout the year, enabling these hard-working small businesses to concentrate more of their time on the day-to-day.”

John Clarke, head of sales at HTB Syscap, added: “We fully appreciate that busy professionals are time poor, which is why we put service at the centre of our proposition: our clients have access to a dedicated relationship manager who will guide them through the applications process, and we’ll typically obtain credit decisions within 48 hours.

“For existing clients looking to renew, they just need to advise us of their requirements, with no need to complete and sign additional documentation.”